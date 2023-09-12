'Tis the season for cider!

Whether you enjoy it sparkling, hard, or regular, there's nothing quite like a glass of fresh apple cider straight from the source. Plus, with Michigan's official state flower being the apple blossom it's safe to say there is no shortage of apple orchards and cider mills to go around.

Of course, like many of life's simple pleasures, a day at the cider mill is more enjoyable when your furry friend is able to tag along! But which cider mills in Southwest Michigan are actually dog-friendly?

If you're looking to sip some cider with your four-legged companion-- you're in luck! There are at least 3 cider mills nearby that welcome your well-behaved pup. Check it out:

Virtue Cider - Fennville

Nestled between Fenn Valley Vineyards and Modales Wines, Virtue Cider sits on nearly 48 acres just off 62nd Street. I visited over the summer for some hard cider samples, but I know the Virtue experience will be just as festive for Fall as it's outfitted with both a firepit and greenhouse rentals during colder months.

According to the Virtue website they are both "pet and family-friendly". Make sure you take a walk along their trails to view the pigs too!

Corey Lake Orchards - Three Rivers

This family-run orchard began in 1959 and is currently run by the Hubbard daughters, Beth and Brenda. Their cider is still even squeezed on their original cider press, one of the few remaining rack and cloth type presses in Michigan!

Corey Lake offers a variety of fresh apple cider, hard ciders, and even has its own brandy. Dogs are not allowed in the food retail areas, brandy distillery, u-pick areas, or during various large-scale group events, but well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome in the common areas.

VerHage Cider Mill - Kalamazoo

VerHage is a must-visit destination during the fall! The VerHage family started their cider mill in 1962 and uses a vintage cider press that's over 125 years old. On weekends you can watch their cider-making demonstrations and even snag a free sample.

For hygienic reasons pets aren't allowed in the buildings, but as long as your pet loves kids and isn't afraid of large crowds, you're welcome to bring them for a visit!

