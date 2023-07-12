Here Are At Least 5 Dog-Friendly Patios Across West Michigan

This is my favorite time of the year; summer patio season is in full swing!

Just like you, your furry friends want to make the most of summer and enjoy the atmosphere and ambiance of the backyard patio at your local watering hole. Unfortunately, not all establishments across West Michigan are pet-friendly.

Lucky for you, these patios are! The next time you head out for your next lunch date or Sunday Funday, consider bringing your 4-legged companions along to these patios:

Check Out These 5 Dog-Friendly Patios Located in West Michigan Patios aren't just for people! Here are several local establishments throughout West Michigan that will welcome your 4-legged friends.

Which patios have you enjoyed with your pup this summer?

