If you're looking for a dog that's not too big, not too small, but juuust the right size, Wendi would be perfect for you.

Wendi, currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan, is about 6 years old and a medium sized dog. Displaying a very sweet demeanor, I also found her to be the most quiet and patient dog I've met in a long time. She wasn't shy at all. Instead she would come right up to us, sit next to our feet, and lovingly look up as if asking, "Head pats, please!"

With her quiet and calm demeanor, Wendi would do well in any home. Dogs, cats, kids...she doesn't seem bothered by any of them. However, keep in mind that the SPCA of SW Michigan does recommend a meet and greet with your other pets should you want to adopt Wendi.

Wendi is up to date on her vaccines, microchipped and ready to come home! If you're interested you're more than welcome to stop by the SPCA of SW Michigan at 6955 W KL Ave in Kalamazoo. The shelter is open Monday - Friday from 11am - 7pm and on Saturdays from 11am - 4pm. Or contact them here.

If you're interested in adopting but Wendi isn't right for you, you can see all of the adoptable animals currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan here. As well, if you're interested in volunteering or fostering, which is always in need, you can find the information you need here.

Especially if you're someone who loves dogs and loves to run, you don't want to miss the SPCA 11th Annual 5K Doggie Dash. The event kicks off at 9am at Spring Valley Park.

Even if you're not running, people will often run with their dogs, most of which came from the SPCA of SW Michigan. So, if you'd like to participate or just show your support you can find all the details here.

By the way, if you're having a bad day (which I hope you're not) and need a little pick-me-up...just look. It's dogs in Halloween costumes. Can it get any cuter? I submit that it cannot.

