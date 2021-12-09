This Shy Puppy Needs a Forever Home in the Kalamazoo Area

Tracy is a shy puppy that needs the love of a forever family.

This adorable little lover is just over 6 months old. Tracy is a small mixed breed dog that's not expected to get bigger than 24 pounds as a full-grown adult dog. Tracy would likely do great in a home with children and other pets. Check out the Facebook Live video of Tracy's visit Thursday morning as part of Dog Days below.

If you have other pets in the home, Katie Timber of the SPCA of Southwest Michigan suggests doing a meet and greet to make sure everyone gets along. If you are currently renting your home/apartment please bring a copy of your lease agreement if you want to adopt Tracy or any other dog or cat at the animal shelter.

Speaking of other dogs and cats, click here to see all of the fur babies that are currently looking for new homes at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan. This animal shelter is currently bursting at the seams. If you can't adopt, please consider fostering. Get more info on fostering a dog or cat by clicking here.

The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is also looking for volunteers as well as full-time and part-time employees. Click here and then email Katie Timber for more information.