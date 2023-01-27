Today, for Dog Days, we met the adorable wittle Wobbles who just needs so much wuv.

Baby talk aside, this puppy really is obnoxiously adorable. She's about three months old and is slightly shy. At first. As you can see, she really just wants to snuggle. I'm pretty sure that if Katie (from the SPCA of SW Michigan) had opened her vest, Wobbles would have climbed right in:

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

Because of her small stature, it's expected that she'll remain under 20 lbs. She was recently spayed and is up to date on all of her shots. That's where you come in. If you're ready to welcome this little nugget into your family, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan today to learn more about how to adopt her.

You can find the SPCA's website here which has their contact info, address, and photos of all of the other animals that are currently up for adoption.

Cold Noses Warm Hearts

Reminder, the SPCA of SW Michigan has a number of different programs to help the community and the animals in the community.

One of those programs is called Cold Noses Warm Hearts. As SW Michigan is experiencing its third winter of the season with another round of snow, there are lots of animals that may be left outside. If you notice an animal outside, a dog or cat, that might need a warm shelter, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan.

Volunteers will coordinate providing a warm shelter so these animals can stay safe.

See all of the programs the SPCA offers here.

