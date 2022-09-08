Molly, at the SPCA of SW Michigan, Will Easily Steal Your Heart

Slender, long, and lanky, Molly needs a new home!

This is Molly. She's just a couple of months old and weighs barely five pounds but, boy, did she have lots of love to give.

Even while we were on air this morning, it was hard to stay focused because all Molly wanted to do was give lots of kisses. It's hard to tell what kind of dog Molly is or how big she'll eventually be but, it feels safe to say that she might be part chihuahua.

Molly did well with other dogs and babies too so, she'll make a great pet for any home. She also has a litter mate who looks almost identical to her at the SPCA of SW Michigan. Both are up to date on their shots and are ready to leave the shelter to start their new life in their forever homes. No, they do not need to be adopted together.

If you're interested in bringing Molly home, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan today. You can also stop by the shelter at 6955 W KL Ave in Kalamazoo. Their hours are:

Monday to Friday 11 am to 7 pm

Saturday 11 am to 4 pm

Fall In Love Adoption Month

Before you go, if a puppy isn't right for your home, that's completely understandable. Perhaps, consider some of the dogs that have been at the SPCA of SW Michigan for a while.

These dogs, also called long-stay dogs, are desperately anxious to find their new homes. To help, the SPCA is reducing adoption fees for these long-stay dogs to just $25 through the month of September:

These dogs have just as much love to give as the puppies. You can follow the SPCA of SW Michigan's Facebook page to see updates and featured long-stay dogs.

