With Perfected Puppy Eyes, 3-Month-Old Jim Is Ready to Be Adopted

It's Dog Days!

Today, we met Jim. He's about three months old, a brindle color, and is the last of his litter remaining at the SPCA of SW Michigan. It's surprising because he's so darn cute!

Jim was actually one of the puppies that joined us at our Roofsit event last weekend. All of the puppies he was with have been adopted. All except for Jim.

I would describe Jim as a slightly shy puppy who is otherwise very loving and very playful. I say slightly shy because it took him all of 2 minutes to feel safe in our studio and immediately want to play. Just as I was trying to snap a picture too:

Jim doesn't seem to get along with cats very well but he does great with children. He's up to date on his shots, microchipped, and ready to go home!

As always, if you're interested in adopting Jim, the SPCA of SW Michigan always recommends a meet and greet with any other dogs in the home first. And, if you rent, you'll need to bring a copy of your lease verifying that you're allowed to have animals in the home.

Stop by the SCPA of SW Michigan during their normal business hours or contact them here to inquire about Jim or any other animals you may be interested in adopting.

Dog Walkers Needed

Looking to do some good with your free time? Why not walk some dogs at the SPCA of SW Michigan? There's currently a lull in available volunteers and dog walkers are desperately needed. The staff at the SPCA absolutely takes care of these animals. But, having volunteers they can rely on to give these dogs even more time outside and out of the shelter is a must.

If you're interested in volunteering or fostering, something else that's a huge help to the shelter, you can find all the needed information here.

