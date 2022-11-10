It's our favorite day of the week: Dog Days!

Meet Jaja. Jaja is about four months old and is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan with her two littermates.

Jaja was surprisingly calm for a puppy. She was quiet, loving, and seems to really love snuggling. Perfect for that cold weather that will inevitably be making its way to SW Michigan.

Jaja is up to date on her shots, microchipped, and ready for her forever home! If you're interested in welcoming this sweetheart into your life, you can either contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here or just stop by during their normal business hours.

They're open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 6955 West KL Ave in Kalamazoo.

And, if you're not ready to take on a puppy (they do require extra attention and training), that's okay. There are plenty of adult dogs that are also looking for their forever homes. See all of the animals available for adoption, both dogs and cats, here.

Cold Noses, Warm Hearts

We are quickly approaching the colder months in Michigan. With that being said, if you happen to notice any animals that live outdoors and don't appear to have a warm shelter, you can contact the SPCA of SW Michigan.

Through their program, Cold Noses, Warm Hearts, volunteers and staff will come out to deliver a warm shelter for these animals. They can even help with food. Learn more here and let's make sure our four-legged friends stay warm this winter.

