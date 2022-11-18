This week, for Dog Days, we met a gorgeous kitten named Eliza.

Eliza, who is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan, was surrendered by her owner because there were too many cats in the home.

With that being said, she's a little shy around people because she hasn't experienced a lot of socialization with humans. But, she's only 4 months old and should be able to adapt easily.

She'd do well in a home with other animals and children but, again, may just need to warm up slowly. Otherwise, Eliza is up to date on her shots, fixed, microchipped, and is ready to find her forever home! If you think she might be for you, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here.

If, however, you're looking to adopt an older cat or a dog, there are plenty of animals at the SPCA of SW Michigan that are up for adoption. See all of the animals available here.

Cold Noses, Warm Hearts

As I type this looking out the window at the never-ending snow, I'd like to take a moment to remind you about the SPCA of SW Michigan's program, Cold Noses Warm Hearts.

If you happen to spot an animal that lives outside, maybe a neighborhood dog or stray cat, you can contact the SPCA who will then set up a warm shelter for that animal. You can learn more about Cold Noses Warm Hearts and other programs the SPCA offers on their website.

