Look, it's not a secret that life, right now, is feeling a little heavy. What you need in your life is a little ball of adorable energy that can heal you with her purring (which is a thing, by the way).

This is Bengal. And no, she is not named after the football team despite our close proximity to the Superbowl.

Bengal is an 8-week-old kitten currently residing at the SPCA of SW Michigan. She's just what you would expect from a kitten: curious, feisty, playful, and very snuggly. She has the cutest little meow too.

Bengal also appears to be fearless. She showed zero hesitation when she was picked up and certainly wasted no time trying to explore the entire studio when she was free from our arms. She would do great in any home.

If you're interested in adopting Bengal contact the SPCA of SW Michigan here. She's the last one out of her litter to be adopted and I can't figure out why. She's such a special kitten. Hopefully, we can find her a home today.

Keep in mind, if you rent you'll have to provide a copy of your lease. Otherwise, Bengal is ready to be adopted today.

If you're interested in adopting but are looking for an older cat or a dog, trust me, there are plenty of animals awaiting their forever homes right now. See all the animals available for adoption here.

I Love Animals But Can't Adopt Right Now

That's completely understandable. If you're still feeling a tug at your heart and want to help these animals even if you can't adopt, there are a couple of ways to do so.

You can volunteer at the SPCA of SW Michigan. They're always looking for extra hands to help with things like dog walking, cat socialization, front desk help, even I.T. help too.

You can foster an animal. When you foster, the SPCA covers all costs for food and medical needs. You'll simply be a place where the animal can relax outside of the shelter and even get a bit of socialization with humans which makes them more adoptable.

Both of these are a huge help to the animals at the SPCA. Learn more about fostering and volunteering here.

