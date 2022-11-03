This kitten is just so pretty.

Meet Amber. Amber is just a few months old and is a little shy but, otherwise, very sweet. She's a little fluffy (medium hair length) but, honestly, just a gorgeous cat:

Her eyes look a little sad in this photo. But, you can change that. She's up to date on her shots and ready for her forever home! If you're interested in adopting this adorable kitten, contact the SPCA of SW Michigan today. Or, you can stop by during their normal business hours.

The SPCA is located at 6955 West KL Ave. They're open Monday - Friday from 11 am to 7 pm and Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm.

And, if Amber isn't for you, that's okay. There are plenty of dogs and cats that are currently looking for their forever homes. See all of the adoptable animals here.

I know we're experiencing some unseasonably warm weather as I write this on November 3rd but, winter will be here before we know it. I want to take a moment and remind you of the Cold Noses, Warm Hearts program offered by the SPCA of SW Michigan.

Through Cold Noses, Warm Hearts, the volunteers and staff of the SPCA can coordinate food and even help build warm shelters for animals that live outdoors. That way, no animal has to face the brutal Michigan winter without shelter. You can learn more about Cold Noses, Warm Hearts and all of the other programs offered by the SPCA of SW Michigan here.

