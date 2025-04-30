Indiana residents carry personal items for practical reasons, like paying for items we need or accessing our cars and homes. However, experts warn residents in the Hoosier state that carrying some items could lead to severe consequences.

Experts Warn Indiana Residents Do Not Carry Around These 6 Items

According to Statista, theft is the most common crime in Indiana and the U.S., with fraud and robbery closely behind. Millions see money and personal information fall into the wrong hands. There are certain items Indiana residents might be carrying that could make them a likely target for thieves and pose serious risks.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

While it may be easy to call a bank or credit card company to cancel a card, some items may not be easy to remove from a thief's hands once they have access. And if you're carrying items with sensitive information, you may be asking for trouble.

Canva Canva loading...

According to the National Council on Identity Theft Protection, identity theft cases are at an all-time high because of a wider range of methods. You should only keep items you need in your wallet, like your driver's license, credit and debit cards, and your health insurance card. Because passports are hard to forge, a real one will be accepted more easily than other stolen documents, so experts say only carry it if it’s your primary identifier.

Officials warn Indiana residents to check the list for other items that could cause severe consequences and stop carrying them around immediately.

Experts Warn Indiana Residents Do Not Carry Around These 6 Items Carrying these items could make you a likely target for thieves in Indiana. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson