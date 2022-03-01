Residents of Kalamazoo's Vine neighborhood are buzzing after a new television series titled Lost Man Found is set to begin production this month. The Walt Disney company recently unveiled 27 new titles coming to their Asia-Pacific division as they attempt to expand their DisneyPlus streaming services to one of the most populous areas of the world, and the Kalamazoo-based project is among them.

According to the Film and Television Industry Alliance the plot summary of Lost Man Found is described as,

"Kalamazoo, Michigan was just your ordinary sleepy American town… until Takeshi, a Japanese man wandered in and changed everyone’s lives for the better. But when Takeshi suffers a stroke and is left hospitalized, the townsfolk informs his estranged brother, Satoru, a Japanese character actor. With his limited English skills, Satoru will have to uncover exactly what happened to his brother and what he meant to the people around him."

The drama series was adapted from a best-selling novel from Bungei Shunju publishing house and is based on a real-life story of a popular sidekick actor. The Hollywood Reporter calls it, "A hilarious yet true-to-life comedy, where we witness his struggles to achieve fame and meet the love of his life."

Starring in the series will be popular Japanese actor and member of SMAP, one of the best-selling boy bands in Asia, Tsuyoshi Kusanagi. Tsuyoshi began his television career as a co-host for the SMAP variety show which ran for 20 years. Later he broke into the Korean TV scene as an interviewer and variety show host.

The FTIA lists the shooting dates as March 7 to April 10, 2022 in Kalamazoo so if you're in the Vine neighborhood keep an eye out for all the lights, cameras, and action! News of this production comes after a new bill was introduced to restore Michigan's film tax incentive to draw more TV and film productions to the state.