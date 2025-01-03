As we officially turn the page on the calendar in Indiana, many residents are looking forward to the change the New Year brings. However, one change may leave some disappointed: several popular food items will no longer be available in the Hoosier State.

Canva Canva loading...

13 Popular Food Items Gone Forever From Indiana Stores

Many stores in Indiana also embrace the new year's change by eliminating products that may not be selling or making room for new products. Last year, shoppers saw many discontinued products or a complete rebrand of some of their favorites.

Get our free mobile app

Sierra Mist

Pepsi replaced its lemon-lime flavored soda Sierra Mist with Starry to strengthen its presence against Sprite. Fans of Sierra Mist were initially disappointed when it was replaced, but the overall reception to the change has been positive. And it's not just grocery stores that have seen changes. Some of our favorite menu items at restaurants in the Hoosier state are also disappearing.

Canva Canva loading...

Dunkaccino

Many customers considered the Dunkaccino a beloved option on the Dunkin' menu. Fans who loved the chocolatey drink were sad to see it no longer available. Dunkin' cited menu updates and innovation as the reason for discontinuing the Dunkaccino.

This year also brings in a new wave of products and Hoosiers will continue to say goodbye to select food and beverage options at stores and restaurants in Indiana. Check out the list below of a few favorites we may have indulged in for the last time.

13 Popular Foods Gone Forever From Indiana Stores As a new year begins, we're looking back at some foods discontinued in 2024. These items can no longer be found at regular stores or restaurants anymore. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart