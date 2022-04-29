Michigan has a lot to offer. If you've lived here all your life as I have, you may take some of it for granted. But every day is an opportunity to learn something new about our great state. Like, for instance, the fact that we have a Miami Beach - yes, there really is a Miami Beach, Michigan.

SEE ALSO: Michigan's Dirty Dozen - These 12 Michigan Cities and Towns All Have Naughty Names

As you'll see in the gallery below, Miami Beach, Michigan is not exactly Miami Beach, Florida. It's a tiny village on Mullet Lake, about 20 miles south of Cheboygan in Michigan's beautiful Lower Peninsula. It may not be a spring break destination for thousands of college students, but I defy you to find a more tranquil, stunning area to visit when fall colors are at their peak.

Michigan Has Even More Tiny-Town Surprises

We actually counted eight tiny towns (some are technically unincorporated townships) across Michigan that bear the same names as much larger cities you're probably familiar with.

Take a look at the gallery below. You've heard of Paris. But have you heard of Paris, Michigan?

Paris is an incorporated community in Green Charter Township, located about five miles north of Big Rapids on the Muskegon River. The village was originally known as 'Parish," named for its founding father John Parish, but then changed its name to 'Paris.' (And yes, there is an Eiffel Tower.)

Keep reading to see what other tiny towns have been blessed with big-city names. And let us know if there are others that belong on this list.

These Tiny Michigan Places Could Be Confused With Much Bigger Cities You don't have to book a flight to vacation in Miami Beach or Paris - They're located right here in Michigan, well within driving distance.

$18M Simple Rustic Lodge is Most Expensive Home for Sale in Michigan It's currently considered the most expensive home for sale in Michigan. With a price tag of $18 million, this simple rustic lodge may not be what you would expect for the money, but there's a really good reason. Yes the lodge itself, which is 3456 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, is very cool, but that isn't the attraction that warrants the hefty price. It's the property, we're talking prime real estate that screams Pure Michigan. The $18 million will secure you 18,480 feet of pristine Lake Huron shoreline along with 710 acres of recreational property. The listing on Zillow states it is believed to be the largest privately-owned Lake Huron shoreline. Think about it...your own 3.5 miles of mostly sandy shoreline with areas of sand dunes to enjoy. Check it out!



