Did You Know There’s a Miami Beach, Michigan? And Seven Other Tiny Towns With Big Sounding Names
Michigan has a lot to offer. If you've lived here all your life as I have, you may take some of it for granted. But every day is an opportunity to learn something new about our great state. Like, for instance, the fact that we have a Miami Beach - yes, there really is a Miami Beach, Michigan.
As you'll see in the gallery below, Miami Beach, Michigan is not exactly Miami Beach, Florida. It's a tiny village on Mullet Lake, about 20 miles south of Cheboygan in Michigan's beautiful Lower Peninsula. It may not be a spring break destination for thousands of college students, but I defy you to find a more tranquil, stunning area to visit when fall colors are at their peak.
Michigan Has Even More Tiny-Town Surprises
We actually counted eight tiny towns (some are technically unincorporated townships) across Michigan that bear the same names as much larger cities you're probably familiar with.
Take a look at the gallery below. You've heard of Paris. But have you heard of Paris, Michigan?
Paris is an incorporated community in Green Charter Township, located about five miles north of Big Rapids on the Muskegon River. The village was originally known as 'Parish," named for its founding father John Parish, but then changed its name to 'Paris.' (And yes, there is an Eiffel Tower.)
Keep reading to see what other tiny towns have been blessed with big-city names. And let us know if there are others that belong on this list.