Critical Diabetes Tech Recall Hits Michigan

Diabetics across Michigan could be missing critical alerts due to device failure. Here's what you need to know:

As a type 1 diabetic myself I know firsthand how lifechanging this medical technology can be. Since my pancreas attacked itself and no longer produces insulin, in essence, my diabetes technology functions as my pancreas-- just in robot form.

Were it not for my continuous glucose monitor (CGM) that automatically checks my blood sugar and my insulin pump-- which uses a special algorithm in tandem with my CGM to predict blood sugar trends and automatically deliver insulin as needed-- I wouldn't be able to live with the carefree quality of life that I do now.

Instead, I would be consumed by constant management of my blood sugar levels which would in turn affect my relationships, work pace, hobbies, and overall health. That's why I need my diabetes tech to function correctly.

So, what happens when something goes wrong?

It's a diabetics worst nightmare but as we all know technology can be fickle from time to time. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a number of Dexcom brand CGMs have been recalled for failure to deliver critical audio alerts for unhealthy glucose ranges. Reports healthcare industry site FierceBiotech,

The company said in an urgent notice to customers earlier this month that it has received at least 112 complaints worldwide, as well as 56 reports of severe adverse events—including seizures, loss of consciousness, vomiting and other symptoms related to hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia. Dexcom said that all users recovered.

It is important to note the Dexcom CGM use is not limited to diabetics. While it is only available with a prescription anyone with gestational diabetes, type 2 diabetes, or a critical need to monitor glucose may benefit from using any brand CGM.

Dexcom offers a companion app that also alerts users to blood sugar trends, but there are many instances where customers rely solely on their receiver for critical alerts. The defect reportedly only affects audio alerts with vibration alerts are still functioning as usual. Adds FierceBiotech,

The agency said more than 700,000 of the devices have been distributed internationally, though not all have been affected. Dexcom said the reported incidence rate so far is 0.015%. The company is offering replacements at no charge, based on the device’s serial number.

Find more information on how to get your replacement here.

