The new Dollar General store is set to open later this year-- with a twist.

While it seems everyone from the mom and pop shops to mega corporations like Rite-Aid are struggling, one retailer appears to be thriving above all else:

Dollar General

The retailer announced it would open nearly 800 new stores and remodel 1,500 more in 2024; something we've witnessed come to fruition first hand here in Southwest Michigan as several new stores are planned for the area, including a new Dollar General store in Royalton Township, MI.

Meanwhile, residents in Richland, MI are buzzing about the new store set to open this fall:

Have you heard of this before? I certainly haven't! Much like the Dollar General stores we're all familiar with the DG Market line of stores will also bring you more grocery products like produce and meat.

Kim Seitler, Asst. Manager of the current Dollar General in Richland, says the new DG Market won't be far from their current location off M-89 wit the new location being on the corner of M-89 and N. 34th Street.

According to Seitler this new DG Market will be twice the size of the current store and will include plenty of coolers for refrigerated and frozen items. Expect to see 2 regular check-out lanes and 2 new "assisted scanning" lanes-- it's something new they're trying.

As of this writing the projected opening date for the new Richland DG Market is mid to late October. Seitler advises the community there will be a short period where the stores are each closed as they transition to the new store.

Honestly, I think this concept is great for small town and rural areas to bridge the gap between trips into the bigger cities to shop at supercenters like Meijer and Wal-Mart. Have you ever been to a DG Market?

