A familiar face on the evening news in Detroit for 30 years has announced he's retiring from the anchor desk in December.

Longtime Detroit News Anchor Devin Scillian Announces Retirement

WDIV-TV's Devin Scillian has been the evening news anchor at the station for 30 years and announced his retirement during Tuesday night's newscast. In a touching signoff, he tells viewers that he's "decided it’s time to move on to the next chapter of what’s been a most enjoyable and gratifying book.” But, Scillian doesn't plan on stopping in retirement and shares his plans for what's next.

Scillian is not only an award-winning journalist, but an author and musician as well. He informed viewers that he would devote more time to writing books, playing music with his band, and spending more time with his wife Cory. Scillian says in a statement on ClickonDetroit.com that while he continues to anchor the news until the day of his retirement, he wants the viewers to know how thankful he is to them:

I will be spending a lot of time over these next two months trying to express my gratitude to you for welcoming me into your home and trusting me with what I feel is a deeply important and profound task.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Scillian's decision was influenced by the departures of four long-term teammates in July but was not tied to them.

Scillian will stay through the election and one last America's Thanksgiving Parade. He confirmed his last day will be December 13th.

