A Detroit venue ranks among the world’s top grossing theatres, earning global recognition and highlighting Michigan’s live music scene.

They don't call it Detroit Rock City for nothin'!

Whether you're taking in a performance at the Masonic Temple or watching the ballet at the Detroit Opera House, the Motor City is home to premier performing arts venues. Which has been your favorite venue that you've visited so far?

I don't care how many times I've seen shows at the Masonic Temple but stepping into the main concert hall with its ornate balconies, gilded moldings, and soaring ceilings never fails to take my breath away. I'm so glad Detroit native Jack White was able to save the theatre and pay their back taxes.

We all know the performance and entertainment industry is struggling right now, like so many others, so it’s reassuring to see this iconic Detroit venue thriving as one of the top-grossing venues not just in the United States-- but worldwide!

According to the folks at Billboard, Michigan is home to the #7 highest-grossing venue worldwide. In sharing their exciting news on social media the Fox Theatre writes,

Billboard ! #TheFox We’re honored to be named the #7 highest-grossing venue worldwide (2,501–5,000 capacity) byThank you to the incredible artists who take our stage, the dedicated staff who bring every show to life, our guests for filling the theatre with energy year after year, and the City of Detroit for being the vibrant community that makes it all possible. Thank you, Billboard, for this recognition. Here’s to many more unforgettable moments at

Locally throughout West Michigan we've watched a beloved venues big and small shutter their doors from Skelletones in Grand Rapids to the historic Kalamazoo State Theatre. Personally, I was hoping Jack White would come "Save the State" just like the Masonic Temple, but in October 2025 we learned the theatre is under new ownership.

Check out a list of upcoming performances at the Fox Theatre here.

