An important update for Game 5 against the Guardians in Ohio.

I was just about to plan out my entire weekend of sports viewing on the couch and now I have to reconfigure Saturday's lineup.

After Thursday night's nailbiter against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the World Series playoffs, we're tied in the series 2-2. Not where we Tigers fans want to be sitting but hey, it's an honor just to be nominated! We haven't seen this kind of post-season playoff action since 2014.

On Friday, October 11 The Guardians shared an important announcement regarding Game 5 in Ohio and you'll want to make note and spread the word:

Due to impending weather, in coordination with Major League Baseball, tomorrow's first pitch has been moved to 1:08 p.m. ET. Gates will now open at 11:00 a.m. ET

Considering the fact the originally scheduled start time for Saturday's game was just after 8 o'clock this is quite the changeup. That's why we want to help spread the word!

Like I said I had just planned my entire day out when I saw the update pop up in my feed. Looks like now I'll have to do some flipping around between college football and Detroit Tigers vs. Guardians game 5.

What's the Threat?

According to Cleveland's Fox News 8 Saturday's forecast calls for scattered showers in the evening, no doubt a remnant of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Here's what fans can expect:

Gateway Plaza will be active for all ALDS games with local Cleveland bands, Slider & The Dogs, photo opportunities, swag giveaways for fans and more. DJ Kyro will perform in the Right Field District for an hour and a half after the gates open.

