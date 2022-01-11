Getting the band back together again, that term has a lot of nostalgic charm to it. And if the hiring of Nicklas Lidstrom, as the Red Wings vice-president of hockey operations helps lead to a trip to the Stanley Cup Final, then this could be a stroke of genius on former teammate Steve Yzerman's part. At the moment, this is the first step in Lidstrom becoming a part of the hockey world and the Detroit Red Wings.

Yzerman announced the hiring at a Tuesday video news conference, saying Lidstrom will be based in his home country, Sweden, but will travel as needed for the job.

"I just kind of want to get my feet wet...and see where that leads me," Lidstrom said during the call.

What Lidstrom brings to the job is four Stanley Cups rings and the experience of being team captain, when he followed Yzerman in that role. For Yzerman, it's a trusted voice in the inner circle. Also, so much hockey player procurement is on the international level. You can see that from going up and down the Red Wings roster. Lidstrom is a respected voice in his home country and will be able to take advantage of relationships he has overseas.

The one thing that is for now a moot point is the worry that star players and Lidstrom like Yzerman was definitely a star, the worry is star players don't necessarily become good coaches. But Lidstrom is just dipping his toe on the administrative side.

Obviously, Yzerman has an eye for talent, as the team he built in Tampa is striving for its third consecutive Stanley Cup. The two former teammates come from the same background and another set of experienced eyes is never a bad thing, and at the same time, Lidstrom becomes another sounding board for Yzerman.

