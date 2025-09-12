After starting this season with a painful loss against our divisional rivals, the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions are looking for a much-needed win this week. But it won't be easy.

The Lions played a very weak game against the Packers last Sunday afternoon. The playcalling was passive, and the players seemed to lack passion. The coaches and players will have to ramp things up this Sunday as they face off with a strong, young QB in Caleb Williams.

Oh yeah, there's that Ben Johnson guy we used to love. The Lions' former Offensive Coordinator, behind all the trick plays and daring fourth-down calls, is now the Chicago Bears' head coach.

The Chicago Bears led nearly the entire game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football last week, only to allow 3 unanswered touchdowns in the 4th quarter to lose that game 27-24. Which means both the Bears and the Lions come into this game looking for their first win of the season. What is this? 2019?

When is the Detroit Lions Game?

The Chicago Bears will visit the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the 2025/2026 NFL season, on Sunday, September 14th, at 1 PM Eastern Time.

How can I watch this week's Detroit Lions game?

If you're not headed to the game or a sports bar, you can catch the game on a local Fox TV station or stream the game on one of several apps. We break it all down for you below.

What TV channel is playing the Detroit Lions vs. the Chicago Bears game?

Detroit: WJBK F - Fox 2 Detroit.

Flint-Saginaw-Bay City: WSMH - Channel 66.

Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek: WXMI - Channel 17.

Lansing: WSYM - Channel 47.

Traverse City-Cadillac: WFQX - Channel 32

What other networks and apps are streaming the Detroit Lions vs. the Chicago Bears game?

Fox

Fox One

Fox Sports

Sling TV

Hulu + Live TV

NFL+

NFL Sunday Ticket

Fox Sports

YouTube TV

You will need a paid subscription to all of the apps listed above except the CBS Sports App. You will need a cable provider for the CBS Sports App.

