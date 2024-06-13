DeJuan Jones: The Lansing Native Lighting Up the MLS

This content was produced in partnership with Bazoom Group.

When you think about the professional athletes Lansing, Michigan has produced, you probably think about all the NBA players who have come out of Lansing. From Ricky Berry and Sam Vincent to Bryn Forbes and, of course, Magic Johnson, Lansing has given the world a bunch of great basketball players. But DeJuan Jones is out to prove Lansing is also on the verge of becoming a hotbed for pro soccer players.

Jones and his New England Revolution teammates have struggled during the 2024 MLS season and currently sit in last place in the Eastern Conference.

His Early Days

DeJuan Jones has been burning up soccer pitches for years. He got his start at East Lansing High School back in the early 2010s where he led the soccer team to an incredible 50-4 record and back-to-back soccer state titles during his junior and senior seasons. He was particularly good throughout his senior campaign, as DeJuan Jones's stats had him scoring 9 goals and tallying 12 assists before being named Mr. Soccer and the Gatorade Player of the Year in Michigan. His accomplishments helped him earn a full ride to Michigan State.

His College Days

While at Michigan State, DeJuan Jones spent all four seasons playing on the school’s soccer team. Just like at East Lansing High School, Jones was fantastic during all four seasons, but his senior season was extra special. He was the captain for the Spartans that season and helped the team reach the semifinal round of the 2018 College Cup. He finished the season with 5 goals and 5 assists and was named to the All-Big Ten second team. Once his college career ended, Jones earned an invite to the MLS Combine, and the Revolution eventually selected him with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

His MLS Days

Since joining the Revolution, DeJuan Jones has appeared in 133 games and scored six goals. He’s also not expected to go anywhere else anytime soon, as he just signed a contract that will keep him in New England until at least the end of the 2027 MLS season. DeJuan Jones's current teams includes more than just the Revolution, too, as he’s also a member of the U.S. Men’s National Team. He joined the USMNT last year and made the final roster for the 2023 Gold Cup where he tallied his first international assist.

It’s crazy to see just how far DeJuan Jones has come from Lansing and how much further he could potentially go in the near future.

