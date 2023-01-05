Most Expensive Home For Sale in Decatur, Michigan is $1 Million

Here's what $1 Million can buy you in the small town of Decatur, Michigan.

Decatur is a small Van Buren county village with less than 1,700 residents. Sure, the cost of living in Kalamazoo is low, but the cost of living in Decatur is very low. So, how much home can $1 million get you?

There is a Decatur home that has been for sale since July of 2022 currently going for just under one million dollars. This beautiful mansion on Keeler Lake was originally listed at $1.2 Million 6 months ago but has recently dropped its price to $999,900. This is still a fairly new home as it was built in 2019. Let's take a tour below to see just what a million bucks can get us in Decatur during this very strange housing market.

Address: 86614 60th St, Decatur, MI 49045

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Square footage: 3,094

Asking Price: $999,900

Date Listed: July 19th, 2022

Let's begin the tour of this Keeler Lake home on the outside and work our way in...

$1 Million Home For Sale in Decatur, Michigan

Get more info on the Decatur home for sale by clicking here.

There are a couple of other homes that recently sold for over a million dollars in Decatur, Michigan. This home on Eagle Lake went for $1.4. Then there's this mansion that went for $1.2 million that looks fit for a head of state.