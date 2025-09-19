The Detroit rapper filed a lawsuit against the rideshare company in 2025. Now, nearly eight months later, the lawyers representing Dank Demoss have shared a big update regarding her case.

The story went viral in early 2025 and had residents across the state, as well as nationwide, picking a side and placing blame. Dank Demoss, whose real name is Dajua Blanding, captured the incident on video telling The Metro Detroit News at the time,

Get our free mobile app

I was discriminated against. I stand for my people, my community, and making change — not just for me but for everyone.

In the video Demoss claims to be just under 500 pounds and the driver, known only as Abraham, told her she was too big to fit in their car. The driver can then be heard apologizing to Blanding suggesting she re-book her ride with a larger vehicle. After Abraham cancelled her ride, assuring her she wouldn't be charged, Blanding filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Lyft. The company issued the following statement in response:

Lyft unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination. We believe in a community where everyone is treated with equal respect and mutual kindness. Our community guidelines and terms of service explicitly prohibit harassment or discrimination.

As of Friday, September 19, 2025 it appears this case is now officially: settled.

Read More: Michigan Parents Could Be Refunded For Accidental Fortnite Charges

Read More: Michigan Parents Could Be Refunded For Accidental Fortnite Charges

Law firm Marko Law, which represented Demoss in the lawsuit, have not offered any other details at this time other than Demoss' lawsuit has been resolved. We're eager to hear the juicy details, will Dank Demoss ever choose to reveal them?

These Old & Outdated Michigan Laws Can STILL Get You Arrested Bridge Michigan went deep into the archives of Michigan’s penal code to check out some of the oldest and strangest things that you could get busted for, if law enforcement is even wise enough to know, these are still laws to begin with.