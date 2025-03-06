Alert: Michigan Drivers Should Be Cautious of This New Trend

Have you noticed this trend on your daily commute?

According to the Michigan State Police nearly 290,000 car accidents happen annually in the state.

While data showed fatal traffic accidents in Michigan were down throughout the first nine months of 2024 they actually increased in December, as compared to the previous year. Cited among the top causes of crashes are: speeding, impaired driving, and distracted driving.

But what about just straight up running a red light?

Perhaps it was the slight uptick in temperature we recently experienced here in Michigan that's got everyone in a hurry these days, but this is a dangerous new trend I've noticed amongst Michigan drivers.

I'm used to seeing everyone in my neck of the woods, Kalamazoo, Michigan, pushing yellow lights and riding down the center turn lane, but are we just completely ignoring traffic signals now?

Just this week I went from seeing zero "red light runners" in my commute across town to now encountering them every time I'm on the roads. While I can't say for certain that this issue is plaguing other communities across Michigan I'm just going to assume it is.

What's the Rush?

I can't tell if my fellow drivers simply fall into the distracted driving category or if they are just blatantly ignoring the rules. The optimist in me wants to assume my fellow man has good intent, but these days I'm starting to lose hope. Maybe all the drivers in Michigan are just rude.

Sadly, it makes me feel less safe on the roads and makes me fear for the safety and well-being of my loved ones and friends who also share the roads with these speed demons! I'm trying to not let this anxiety run my life, but it definitely makes me think twice before leaving the house and dealing with people.

Tips for a Safer Commute

Experts recommend staying calm and following traffic laws to help ensure a safer commute. The following defensive driving tips can help make your drive less stressful:

Anticipate conditions for your route such as traffic, detours, and road conditions

Follow at a safe distance. A minimum of 3 to 4 seconds stopping time is recommended

Wait 2-3 seconds after a light has turned green to avoid red light runners

Always leave early. Running late simply adds stress to your travels

