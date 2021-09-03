Yes, You Can Take Curling Classes Right Here in Kalamazoo

This week has been very enlightening as far as what kind of unique classes are available to the public in Kalamazoo.

Earlier this week, I learned that you can take a glass blowing class at Glass Art Kalamazoo:

And yesterday, as I was making my way to Target to purchase a bunch of things I mostly likely don't need, I saw an advertisement for curling classes in Kalamazoo.

Curling, if you need a reminder, is a sport where players slide stones on ice towards a target. Here are some highlights from the 2018 Winter Olympics.

To be honest, I've never thought about trying to learn curling because, to be frank, I trip over my own feet walking on dry, not covered in ice land. So, purposefully going onto the ice is something I avoid.

However, if you've seen competitive curling and though, "Yeah I could do that," you can test that theory at Kalamazoo Curling Club.

The Kalamazoo Curling Club offers lessons for people of various ages. According to their website, they typically teach those in their 20's - 40's. But, they can accommodate those who are older or as young as 12,

as long as you can get a 42-pound piece of granite down a 150-foot sheet of ice! :)

Classes are available for individuals or small groups. If you decide to get a group together, the Kalamazoo Curling Club recommends gathering at least 4 people. Registration is currently open according to their latest Facebook post:

As well, year long memberships are available. Visit their website here.

