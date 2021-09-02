Here Are All The Promo Games For The 2021-2022 Kalamazoo Wings Season

It's almost fall and you know what that means, the return of the Kalamazoo Wings hockey season. We've waited a long time for the KWings to hit the ice again, after the organization did the smart and safe thing by cancelling their 2020-2021 season due to the pandemic. It wasn't an easy decision to make, considering how much the KWings due for charity during their season, and how much of that is embraced by the community. But luckily, hockey is on for this year, and so is the return of their special promotional games.

Only a few weeks ago a fan from Oklahoma City won the fan designed KWings jersey contest, as Kristopher Kern gained the special the special winning package, along with his winning design being worn by the KWings players on New Years Eve when they play the Tulsa Oilers. The winning design highlights Portage's Air Zoo, which Kern says was most closely associated with Kalamazoo. Along with that game, The KWings have finally announced their promo game schedule for the upcoming season. Here are some of the featured games this year:

The K-Wings’ 36 home games feature a mix of popular past promotions, such as Marvel Night, Teddy Bear Toss, Star Wars Night and the annual New Year’s Eve game, as well as exciting new promotions like Elf Night, Star Trek Night, and Home Improvement Night, featuring a celebrity appearance from Richard Karn. Kalamazoo will play five home games on their world-famous colored ice, including Orange Ice (Oct. 30), Lavender Ice/Hockey Fights Cancer (Nov. 27), Pink Ice (Feb. 11), Green Ice (Mar. 18) and a Mystery Ice Game (Jan. 7), which will be revealed at the team’s annual press conference next month.