Recently, I learned, for the first time, that my significant other of 7 years has an interest in glass blowing. Admittedly, I've always been fascinated by glass blowing. The process of perfectly melting down glass and reforming it into a gorgeous sculpture is something I admired. But, I never considered learning how to do glass blowing until my boyfriend revealed his interest.

As it turns out, you can take a glass blowing class in downtown Kalamazoo.

Glass Art Kalamazoo, at 326 W Kalamazoo Ave, offers classes for those who want to learn how to do glass blowing. The classes, which require no previous experience, offer step by step instructions along with an experienced glass blower to guide you along the way.

Currently, they have a couple of different classes available, according to their website:

A class for making your own tumbler

A class for making small glass pumpkins

GWF: Glass with Friends

Classes are generally 2 hours long and cost anywhere from $65 to $90 per person.

If you're curious about classes but want to learn more before committing to one you'll have a chance to see a few pieces in person at this week's Art Hop at Glass Art Kalamazoo's location in downtown Kalamazoo.

On Friday, September 3rd, from 5:00-8:00pm Glass Art Kalamazoo will be displaying pieces created by students of their 2021 Summer Camp classes. They'll also have demonstrations in their flame shop and fusing studio. Learn more here.

Glass Art Kalamazoo is a community based non-profit that was formed by a local group of glass artists in 2002. According to their website, their mission is to,

enrich the community by providing exceptional experiences in glass art

If you'd like to support Glass Art Kalamazoo by joining their membership you may do so here.