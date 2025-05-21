Many Michigan and Indiana residents keep vegetables in their refrigerators as a healthy side dish for a meal or a snack. However, residents in both states are warned to check their refrigerators for recalled vegetables that could cause severe illness.

Vegetables Recalled In Indiana And Michigan Over Severe Illness

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vegetables have been recalled in Michigan, Indiana, and 13 other states because of a multistate Salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 20 people, with 9 patients hospitalized.

People who contract the illness can have stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting anywhere from six hours to six days after infection, and symptoms can last up to seven days. Michigan and Indiana residents are urged to check for the following:

Whole fresh cucumbers grown by Florida-based Bedner Growers, Inc., and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination. The cucumbers were distributed between April 29, 2025, and May 19, 2025, and they may still be within their shelf life.

The cucumbers may have been sold individually or in smaller packages with the labels "supers," "selects," or "plains" on them, and they are not of the organic variety. Aside from those labels and the Bedner Growers Inc. and the Fresh Start Produce Inc. tagging, there is no other specific identifying information.

If you have cucumbers at home and don’t know where they are from, the CDC recommends throwing them away. If you’re eating out over the next week and are ordering something with cucumbers, ask specifically if they are from Bedner Growers Inc. or Fresh Start Produce Inc.

