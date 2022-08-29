There's a travel blogger who recently got some amazing shots of the Mackinac Bridge that some of us will never see from his perspective. He was flying into Chicago when his plane flew over the straights of Mackinac and decided to snap a few photos of the bridge from 40,000 feet in the air. It turns out this guy is a HELL of a traveler, having gone to 30+ countries with plans to reach 40 by the end of 2022, as his bio explains on his travel website:

I am a solo traveler who began traveling internationally in 2015. Since I was bitten by the travel bug (or in this case a travel bee), I have been to 30+ countries with plans to reach 40 by the end of 2022. My goal is to visit 50 countries by the time I’m 50 years old and then continue to visit at least one country for each year that I am alive. I guess the end goal would be 100 countries by the time I am 100 years old. I created this blog in June of 2018 to share my unique experiences as a solo traveler.

Get our free mobile app

Flying Over Michigan

Very few people can say they've seen the bridge from this height let alone gotten such good photos of it, but Bryan Buzz was ready to snap some shots:

Yesterday, I flew from Stockholm, Sweden to Chicago O'Hare. The SAS flight went right over the Straits of Mackinac. Here are photos of Mackinac Island and the Mackinac Bridge from 40,000 feet.

Check Out The Straights of Mackinac...From 40,000 Feet In The Air I flew from Stockholm, Sweden to Chicago O'Hare. The SAS flight went right over the Straits of Mackinac. Here are photos of Mackinac Island and the Mackinac Bridge from 40,000 feet.



You can check all his travel adventures out here.