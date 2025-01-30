Indiana is home to thousands of incredible restaurants when you're looking for a break from the kitchen, a date night, or enjoying a meal with family and friends. If you're looking for a spot to pull up a chair and stay a while, you'll find one of America's coziest restaurants In Indiana.

Indiana Diner Now Named One Of The Coziest Restaurants In America

Cheapism ranked the coziest restaurant in America where you can enjoy delicious food and the staff makes you feel like you're at home. And one iconic diner in Indiana makes the list with its retro vibes and home-cooked menu items.

South Side Soda Shop is a family-run retro diner in Goshen that is a must-visit spot for a tasty meal in the coziest of settings. Cheapism says:

If your kind of cozy involves a trip back to a simpler time, the South Side Soda Shop should be on your Indiana itinerary. The red leatherette booths, polished chrome, jukebox, old-school pennants, and retro soda fountain will make you want to stay awhile.

And it's not just the cozy setting that keeps customers coming back. South Side Soda Shop's menu is filled with comfort food favorites.

Customers rave about the Philly Cheesesteak, award-winning Chili, and a sundae, shake, or slice of homemade pie for dessert.

Enjoy one of the coziest restaurants in America, right here in the Hoosier State at South Side Soda Shop.

