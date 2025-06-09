A June day turned Winter Wonderland? You won't believe your eyes when you see this viral video of fluffy white surprises falling from the sky.

A video has gone viral on Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube showing what looks like heavy snowfall in June. What's really going on here is kind of hilarious.

There's no doubt that climate change is really giving us an unusual 2025. Tornado Alley has doubled in size, and we had one of the coldest Springs in recent memory. Then a video goes viral on multiple social media platforms and makes the news in Chicago, which leaves us all giggling a little bit.

Jennifer Bearickx recorded this video on Sunday, June 8th, and shared it with ABC 7 Chicago. In the video below, you'll see white flakes falling from the sky. It looks like someone shook a snow globe.

So, why is everyone wearing summer clothes? Probably because they're enjoying a warm day at the park, when Cottonwood trees decided to rain down on everyone. The moment Bearickx realized what she was filming is pretty funny.

If you don't have TikTok and can't view the video above, you can click here for the YouTube link.

It's a lot of fun watching videos like this. However, not a ton of fun if you have allergies, as Cottonwood trees rain down on you like a blizzard.

This video has been viewed well over 5 million times in just 15 hours on ABC 7's Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

