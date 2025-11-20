Many Indiana residents prefer to shop at Costco for membership-exclusive savings on groceries, gas, and home goods. However, an urgent recall is now in effect at all Indiana Costco stores, and members are warned to check their refrigerators for these popular food items.

Urgent Recall Of Costco Signature Food Items Expands To Indiana

With the holidays approaching in Indiana, staying on top of food recalls is more important than ever. Anyone who frequents the ready-to-eat case at their local Costco is urged to check the labels on their products this week. Costco is now recalling two popular deli products sold at Michigan stores due to the “possible presence of plastic foreign materials." Customers are urged to check for the following products in their homes that are included in the recall:

Costco and Ventura Foods are recalling the Caesar Salad (Item Number 19927) and the Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad (Item Number 11444) with sell-by dates between October 17 and November 9, 2025. An alternate name for the salad is “Kirkland Signature Caesar Salad with Caesar Dressing & Croutons.”

According to the FDA's website, other major recalls for Costco foods in the last 90 days have included:

September 2025 Kirkland Prosecco Valdobbiadene : Risk of bottle shattering unexpectedly.

: Risk of bottle shattering unexpectedly. Foster Farms Honey Crunchy Jumbo Corn Dogs. In October, Costco members who had purchased the corn dogs learned of the "potential presence of pieces of wooden stick" in the batter.

Jimmy Dean Pancake and Sausage on a Stick. In September, Costco alerted members who had purchased the Jimmy Dean product that there were potentially wood chips in the batter coating the sausage.

Customers should throw out the food and contact Costco for a full refund.

