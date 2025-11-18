Urgent Recall Of Costco Signature Food Items Expands To Michigan

Many Michigan residents prefer to shop at Costco for membership deals on its exclusive products. However, an urgent recall is now in effect for all Michigan Costco stores, and members are urged to check their fridges for these popular food items.

Costco is now recalling two popular deli products sold at Michigan stores due to the “possible presence of plastic foreign materials." Plastic fragments in food can pose serious health risks, including choking, lacerations to the mouth or digestive tract, and infections, and in some cases may require surgical removal. Customers are urged to check for the following products in their homes that are included in the recall:

Costco and Ventura Foods are recalling the Caesar Salad (Item Number 19927) and the Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad (Item Number 11444) with a Sell By Date anywhere from October 17 to November 9, 2025. An alternate name for the salad is “Kirkland Signature Caesar Salad with Caesar Dressing & Croutons.” This recall is part of a growing list of products recently recalled from Costco stores in Michigan:

Customers should throw out the food and contact Costco for a full refund.

