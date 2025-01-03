Controversial Change Could Be Coming to Michigan Costco Stores

Stocking up at Costco in 2025? Rumor has it some big changes will be coming later this year.

Depending on your brand loyalty this could either be good news or it may totally ruin your day! Either way you'll want to make sure you're aware of the change before you stop by your local Costco to grab a snack.

I'm not even joking when I say the Costco food court has achieved a cult-like following. In addition to their legendary rotisserie chicken, the Costco food court is revered for its budget-friendly delicacies such as their $1.50 hot dog which has remained the same price since the 1980s.

Costco says in these tough economic times you can expect their hot dogs and rotisserie chickens to remain the same great low price however, since 2020 only hungry shoppers with a Costco membership have been able to access the food court. Pre-pandemic that wasn't the case; any person off the street could access the Costco food court whether they were a member or not.

I knew in states like Michigan we have laws providing non-Costco members access to certain regulated items like alcohol and pharmacy supplies, but the food court is where we draw the line?

However, the biggest news from Costco isn't about the food at the food court but the beverages. According to several sources ranging from Yahoo! to Tiktok users, Costco stores may soon be switching back to Coke products after serving Pepsi for nearly a decade. Writes Yahoo! Life,

A dedicated creator, @costcoinsider, who shares the latest news about the warehouse store, recently posted on Instagram that the brand is switching from Pepsi products in its food court to Coca-Cola ones...This rumored store change would eliminate Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Dr. Pepper, and replace them with beverages like Coke, Sprite, and Fanta.

Again, did news of this possible switch make your day or completely ruin it? Apparently they're hearing the same rumors down in Indiana too:

