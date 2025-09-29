Many Michigan residents keep corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick products in their freezers for a quick and convenient snack or meal. However, residents are being warned to check for these products, as one major brand has issued a recall on 58 million pounds that could cause serious injuries.

Massive Corn Dog and Sausage Product Recall Hits Michigan Stores

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a massive recall of approximately 58 million pounds of corn dog and sausage-on-a-stick products due to wood contamination, which injured five consumers. Products subject to the recall include various corn dog and sausage-on-a-stick items that may still be in consumers' refrigerators and freezers.

Hillshire Brands Company has issued one of the largest food safety recalls of the year, affecting millions of consumers in Michigan and across the nation. The recall covers select “State Fair Corn Dogs on a Stick” and “Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick” products from Hillshire Brands because pieces of wood may be embedded in the batter.

The recalled products were produced between March 17 and September 26, 2025, and shipped nationwide to retailers, food service providers, military facilities, and school districts—though officials say they were not part of the National School Lunch Program.

Consumers are being told to check for establishment numbers “EST-582” or “P-894” on the packaging. Affected items should be thrown away or returned.

Product lists and labels can be found at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

