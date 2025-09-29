Major Recall Of Sausage And Corn Dog Products Hits Indiana Stores

Major Recall Of Sausage And Corn Dog Products Hits Indiana Stores

Getty Images

Many Indiana residents enjoy corn dogs or sausage-on-a-stick products as a convenient and delicious meal. However, residents in Indiana are urged to check their freezers for recalled corn dog products that could be harmful to their health.

Major Recall Of Sausage And Corn Dog Products Hits Indiana Stores

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a massive recall of 58 million pounds of frozen corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick products was announced due to wood contamination that has injured five consumers. This recall represents one of the largest of the year, affecting millions of consumers in Indiana and in the U.S.

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

FSIS warns the products could still be in home, school, or institutional freezers, and urges everyone to check their freezers immediately for the following products:

Hillshire Brands Company announced the recall after an investigation determined that wooden sticks entered the production process before the battering stage, contaminating the final products. The recall covers select “State Fair Corn Dogs on a Stick” and “Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick” products from Hillshire Brands because pieces of wood may be embedded in the batter.

The recalled items bear establishment numbers "EST-582" or "P-894" on their packaging and were sold both online and in retail stores. Affected items should be thrown away or returned.

Product lists and labels can be found at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

2025 Food Recalls

Find out which food products have been recalled in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard

The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans

Some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation.

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Filed Under: Battle Creek News, Food Recall, Indiana, K-Zoo View, Kalamazoo News
Categories: Articles, Dana & Jess In The Morning

More From WKFR