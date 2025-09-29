Many Indiana residents enjoy corn dogs or sausage-on-a-stick products as a convenient and delicious meal. However, residents in Indiana are urged to check their freezers for recalled corn dog products that could be harmful to their health.

Major Recall Of Sausage And Corn Dog Products Hits Indiana Stores

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a massive recall of 58 million pounds of frozen corn dogs and sausage-on-a-stick products was announced due to wood contamination that has injured five consumers. This recall represents one of the largest of the year, affecting millions of consumers in Indiana and in the U.S.

FSIS warns the products could still be in home, school, or institutional freezers, and urges everyone to check their freezers immediately for the following products:

Hillshire Brands Company announced the recall after an investigation determined that wooden sticks entered the production process before the battering stage, contaminating the final products. The recall covers select “State Fair Corn Dogs on a Stick” and “Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick” products from Hillshire Brands because pieces of wood may be embedded in the batter.

The recalled items bear establishment numbers "EST-582" or "P-894" on their packaging and were sold both online and in retail stores. Affected items should be thrown away or returned.

Product lists and labels can be found at fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

