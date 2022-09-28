Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the delicious cookies soul food restaurant temporarily closing down. The restaurant cited overwhelming support and covid as factors in its short closure, saying how the conditions set them back a little bit and they needed time to reevaluate themselves. They said they were heading into the lab to make changes so they can continue to provide for the people of Kalamazoo.

Now that it's been a few weeks, I'm back with exciting news about the well-known soul food restaurant on Kalamazoo's Northside. The Cookies restaurant will be reopening its doors to be public very soon. After a Facebook post that has been shared many times, ownership is happy to announce the reopening of the restaurant.

The Facebook post which you can see below, says that they first want to thank their customers for their unwavering support and asks that they notify their loved ones, spread the word around the city, and be hungry as they prepare to open their doors back up.

Their grand reopening will take place on Saturday, October 1st from 2 pm to 10 pm at their restaurant. Cookies are located at 712 Douglas Ave. They even mention bringing back some discontinued items that customers had been asking to return. Cookies have some newly updated hours of 2 pm to 10 pm Tuesday- Saturday, 12 pm to 6 pm on Sunday, and they are closed on Mondays.

They will be bringing back their smash box Mondays at a later date that works for themselves and the customers. Businesses have had a tough time during and after the pandemic, I wouldn't be surprised to see more businesses follow Cookie's suit and take a short absence. Nonetheless, Cookies is returning and the party can continue.