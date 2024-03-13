6 Popular Food Items Gone Forever At Indiana Stores
When shopping at our favorite grocery stores or stopping at one of our favorite restaurants in Indiana, most of us know what we want before we get there. There are certain food items that we purchase week after week or even daily. But sometimes companies discontinue our favorite items to make room for new products. And some popular foods will no longer be found at stores in the Hoosier State.
Jalapeno Pringles
Pringles tried to smooth over the fact that they took away this crave-able flavor from us by saying it does have several spicy flavors to tide us over, but that doesn't help. They're not jalapeno. They did however recently bring back Honey Mustard flavor. So maybe Jalapeno has a chance of making a comeback in the future.
Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers
Fans of these delicious cookies are unhappy about this, and there's a petition to bring them back.
Ronzoni Pastina
While this popular pasta is no longer available on store shelves, you can find other substitutes that at least taste the same.
McDonald's Apple Fritter
McDonald's Apple Fritters weren't the only bakery items axed from the menu. Cinnamon Rolls and Blueberry Muffins have also left the building.
Atomic Fireballs
This sweet burning cinnamony ball of deliciousness was sadly discontinued by the manufacturer.
Dunkaccino
The coffee-meets-hot-chocolate beverage is no more, but fortunately this one can be easily replicated if we need a Dunkaccino fix.
