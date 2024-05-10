Calhoun County Residents Notice Uptick In Phone Scams

Tale as old as time!

I would be curious to know what these scammers success rate is because this is the same scam that's been circulating since the invention of the telephone.

Get our free mobile app

I mean no, not really, but it certainly feels that way!

Once again authorities in Southwest Michigan are warning of a recent uptick in scam calls received, this time in Calhoun County specifically.

What Do They Want?

As per usual these wannabe scammers are attempting to get money out of unsuspecting victims. These thugs typically prey on vulnerable populations like the elderly, or really just anyone that might not be tech savvy.

Thanks to technology it's getting harder and harder to differentiate between what is fact and what is fiction and even as a Millennial myself I'll admit sometimes I have to do a double take; most times a quick Google search will point you in the right direction if you ever find yourself second-guessing.

What to Look For:

Experts always say it's best to trust your gut instincts; if something seems fishy it probably is. The Calhoun County Courts have also issued the following statement:

Calhoun County Courts are aware of local residents receiving fraudulent calls about jury service. Please keep these points in mind about jury services...You will never be told over the phone you will be charged with a crime or need to pay money related to jury service. Do not pay anyone anything for outstanding warrants or show cause warrants if they contact you by phone.

Just one more thing to be on the lookout for! I'm also curious if we'll see an uptick in any tree trimming, junk removal, or roof repair services after the May 7 tornadoes we saw.

As my grandmother would always say, "Keep your wits about you!"

Ranking States with Most Online Scams Here's a state-by-state look, using data available from the Federal Trade Commission ( FTC ), ranking states by total amount of money lost to fraud. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow