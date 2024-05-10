When the weather warms up in Michigan, it's time to start planning summer road trips and vacations. And one place in Michigan attracts residents of the Great Lakes state and out-of-towners. This iconic place in the Mitten is now named one of the most popular tourist attractions in the U.S.

America's Most Popular Tourist Attraction Is In Michigan

According to MLive, ten attractions in America are ranked the most popular. Family Destinations Guide looked at the U.S. tourist attractions with the highest percentage of five-star or excellent reviews on Tripadvisor to come up with its top 10. According to Family Destinations Guide, there's no attraction in the world like this one.

Outranking famous attractions like Central Park and Disney World attractions, the Mackinac Bridge is one of America's favorite places to explore.

Also known as 'The Mighty Mac' or 'Big Mac', The Mackinac Bridge is the fifth longest suspension bridge in the world and spans nearly five miles across the Straits of Mackinac.

The bridge offers breathtaking views of the surrounding Great Lakes and picturesque landscapes. Whether driving across the bridge or taking a walk along the pedestrian walkway, the experience is truly unforgettable.

Explore the area off the bridge in Mackinaw City and St. Ignace for lighthouses, museums, pasties, and fudge. Whether you're a resident or a first-time visitor, a trip to the Mighty Mac will create memories that will last a lifetime at one of America's must-see destinations.

