Many Michigan and Indiana residents keep a package of cookies on hand when they're craving a sweet treat. But before you bite into your favorite cookie, residents in both states are warned to check the label, as thousands of packages of cookies are included in the latest recall.

Massive Cookie Recall Hits Major Retailer In Michigan And Indiana

According to a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA), over 12,000 packages of cookies are included in the recall due to the possible presence of wood. The recall was classified as Class II — the second-highest warning level —and affects the following products:

Canada-based Give and Go Prepared Foods Corp. recalled 803 cases of Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies. The cookies were distributed to Target stores in Michigan, Indiana, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington, D.C. The affected products include the following information:

Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies, 10 count, Net Wt 13.5 oz (383g). UPC - 85239-41250 3. Dist. By Target Corporation, Minneapolis, MN 55403. But there is no discernible best-by date for the affected items.

The FDA did not say whether anyone has been affected in connection with the recall, nor specify how the potential wood found its way into the product.

According to Newsweek, Target has removed all impacted Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies, 10 count, from stores and online.

