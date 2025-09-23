Many Michigan residents keep frozen shrimp on hand as a convenient and delicious appetizer or enjoy them as the main dish. However, residents are now urged to check their freezers for shrimp recalled by a major retailer, which could potentially have serious health effects.

Major Retailer In Michigan Recalls Thousands Of Pounds Of Shrimp

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Kroger has recalled over 150,000 pounds of frozen shrimp sold in over 30 states, including Michigan. The company issued the recall because the shrimp may have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions that may have become contaminated with radioactive material.

The FDA said low-level radiation exposure over time can lead to serious health complications. The following products are included in the recall:

The recall affects Kroger-brand raw and cooked shrimp products as well as AquaStar raw shrimp skewers distributed across 31 states between June 2025 and September 2025.

It's not the first time frozen shrimp has been recalled over fears it was radioactive. In August, the FDA issued a recall for Great Value-brand shrimp sold at Walmart.

The FDA announced no illnesses have been reported to date, but the contamination poses potential long-term cancer risks through repeated exposure. Consumers who have purchased affected shrimp should not consume the product. Instead, the FDA advises that they should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

