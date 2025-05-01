Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana in June 2025

Get ready, Indiana! This summer is packed with legendary artists like Chaka Khan and Patti LaBelle lighting up the stage. Don't miss out!

Sunday, June 1st

Artist: Chaka Khan with Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Jo Dee Messina
Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City: Evansville

Artist: Travis Porter
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, June 3rd

Artist: Static-X with GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon and Periphery
Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
City: Fort Wayne

Wednesday, June 4th

Artist: Static-X with GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, June 5th

Artist: Justin Moore with Joe Nichols
Venue: Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks and Drayton Farley
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys (June 5th and June 6th)
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Sunday, June 8th

Artist: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Venue: BThe Palladium
City: Carmel

Tuesday, June 10th

Artist: Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan and We the Kings
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

 

Artist: Heart
Venue: Ford Center
City: Evansville

Wednesday, June 11th

Artist: Buddy Guy with Dylan Triplett
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Friday, June 13th

Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung, and John Cafferty
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond

Artist: Ben Folds
Venue: Morris Performing Arts Center
City: South Bend

Saturday, June 14th

Artist: Counting Crows with the Gaslight Anthem
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: The Wallflowers
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue:  Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

Artist: The Bacon Brothers
Venue:  Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Tuesday, June 17th

Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young
Venue: Fisher's Event Center
City: Fishers

Artist: Mumford & Sons with Good Neighbours
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Thursday, June 19th

Artist: Josh Turner with Grace Asbury
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville

Artist: Diana Krall
Venue: Lerner Theater
City: Elkhart

Artist: Clint Black
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana

Friday, June 20th

Artist: Ashanti with Lil Kim, 112, Mya and more.
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis

 

Artist: The Isley Brothers
Venue: Madame Walker Theatre
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Josh Turner
Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City: Fort Wayne

Saturday, June 21st

Artist: Chicago
Venue: The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

 

Artist: James Arthur
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis

Artist: Jake Owen with Uncle Kracker
Venue: The FLEX at French Lick Resort
City: French Lick

Artist: Warrant with Firehouse
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond

Artist: Little River Band
Venue: Lawrenceburg Event Center
City: Lawrenceburg

Artist: Steve Earle
Venue: Paramount Theatre
City: Anderson

Sunday, June 22nd, 2025

Artist: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Los Lonely Boys
Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, June 26th

Artist: Aimee Mann
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis

Friday, June 27th

Artist: GloRilla with BossMan Dlow, Skilla Baby, Jacquees and more
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis

Saturday, June 28th

Artist: Keith Urban
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville

Artist:  Tommy James & The Shondells
Venue:  Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne

Sunday, June 29th

Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis

