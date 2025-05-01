Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana in June 2025
Get ready, Indiana! This summer is packed with legendary artists like Chaka Khan and Patti LaBelle lighting up the stage. Don't miss out!
Sunday, June 1st
Artist: Chaka Khan with Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Jo Dee Messina
Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
City: Evansville
Artist: Travis Porter
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Tuesday, June 3rd
Artist: Static-X with GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon and Periphery
Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
City: Fort Wayne
Wednesday, June 4th
Artist: Static-X with GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Thursday, June 5th
Artist: Justin Moore with Joe Nichols
Venue: Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks and Drayton Farley
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys (June 5th and June 6th)
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Sunday, June 8th
Artist: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals
Venue: BThe Palladium
City: Carmel
Tuesday, June 10th
Artist: Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan and We the Kings
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Heart
Venue: Ford Center
City: Evansville
Wednesday, June 11th
Artist: Buddy Guy with Dylan Triplett
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Friday, June 13th
Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung, and John Cafferty
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Ben Folds
Venue: Morris Performing Arts Center
City: South Bend
Saturday, June 14th
Artist: Counting Crows with the Gaslight Anthem
Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: The Wallflowers
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: The Bacon Brothers
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Tuesday, June 17th
Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young
Venue: Fisher's Event Center
City: Fishers
Artist: Mumford & Sons with Good Neighbours
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Thursday, June 19th
Artist: Josh Turner with Grace Asbury
Venue: Brown County Music Center
City: Nashville
Artist: Diana Krall
Venue: Lerner Theater
City: Elkhart
Artist: Clint Black
Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
City: Shipshewana
Friday, June 20th
Artist: Ashanti with Lil Kim, 112, Mya and more.
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis
Artist: The Isley Brothers
Venue: Madame Walker Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Josh Turner
Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City: Fort Wayne
Saturday, June 21st
Artist: Chicago
Venue: The Embassy Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: James Arthur
Venue: Holliday Park
City: Indianapolis
Artist: Jake Owen with Uncle Kracker
Venue: The FLEX at French Lick Resort
City: French Lick
Artist: Warrant with Firehouse
Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino
City: Hammond
Artist: Little River Band
Venue: Lawrenceburg Event Center
City: Lawrenceburg
Artist: Steve Earle
Venue: Paramount Theatre
City: Anderson
Sunday, June 22nd, 2025
Artist: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Ryan Adams
Venue: Clyde Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Artist: Los Lonely Boys
Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
City: Fort Wayne
Thursday, June 26th
Artist: Aimee Mann
Venue: The Vogue Theatre
City: Indianapolis
Friday, June 27th
Artist: GloRilla with BossMan Dlow, Skilla Baby, Jacquees and more
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
City: Indianapolis
Saturday, June 28th
Artist: Keith Urban
Venue: Ruoff Music Center
City: Noblesville
Artist: Tommy James & The Shondells
Venue: Foellinger Theatre
City: Fort Wayne
Sunday, June 29th
Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys
Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
City: Indianapolis
