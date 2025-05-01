Biggest Concerts Coming to Indiana in June 2025

Get ready, Indiana! This summer is packed with legendary artists like Chaka Khan and Patti LaBelle lighting up the stage. Don't miss out!

Sunday, June 1st

Chaka Khan is coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Chaka Khan with Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis

America Salutes You 2023 Concert For Gratitude Getty Images loading...

Artist: Jo Dee Messina

Venue: The Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza

City: Evansville

Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks - Emirates NBA Cup Getty Images loading...

Artist: Travis Porter

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Tuesday, June 3rd

Special Screening of "Resident Evil" Getty Images loading...

Artist: Static-X with GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

A New York Evening With Coheed and Cambria Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Coheed and Cambria with Mastodon and Periphery

Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

City: Fort Wayne

Wednesday, June 4th

Artist: Static-X with GWAR, Dope, and A Killer's Confession

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, June 5th

Cody Johnson The Leather Tour - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Artist: Justin Moore with Joe Nichols

Venue: Foellinger Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead - Inside Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: Dwight Yoakam with the Mavericks and Drayton Farley

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Opry 100: A Live Celebration, NBC Getty Images for the Grand Ole O loading...

Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys (June 5th and June 6th)

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Sunday, June 8th

"It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley" Sundance Party Hosted By Topic Studios And Fremantle Getty Images for Topic Studios loading...

Artist: Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Venue: BThe Palladium

City: Carmel

Tuesday, June 10th

Avril Lavigne coming to Indiana Getty Images for ABA loading...

Artist: Avril Lavigne with Simple Plan and We the Kings

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Heart is coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images loading...

Artist: Heart

Venue: Ford Center

City: Evansville

Get our free mobile app

Wednesday, June 11th

Buddy Guy With Christone "Kingfish" Ingram In Concert - Nashville, TN Getty Images loading...

Artist: Buddy Guy with Dylan Triplett

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Friday, June 13th

Rick Springfield coming to Indiana Getty Images; Jesse Grant loading...

Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung, and John Cafferty

Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

City: Hammond

Hello From The Hills Benefiting Healing Appalachia And The Hello In There Foundation Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ben Folds

Venue: Morris Performing Arts Center

City: South Bend

Saturday, June 14th

Counting Crows coming to Indiana and Michigan Getty Images for the Scleroderma loading...

Artist: Counting Crows with the Gaslight Anthem

Venue: Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

City: Indianapolis

Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023 - Day 1 Getty Images for Crossroads Guit loading...

Artist: The Wallflowers

Venue: Holliday Park

City: Indianapolis

I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell Getty Images loading...

Artist: Ryan Adams

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis

2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala Getty Images for Songwriters Ha loading...

Artist: The Bacon Brothers

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

Tuesday, June 17th

Rick Springfield coming to Indiana Getty Images; Kevin Winter loading...

Artist: Rick Springfield with John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young

Venue: Fisher's Event Center

City: Fishers

The American Museum of Natural History's 2023 Museum Gala Getty Images for the American Mu loading...

Artist: Mumford & Sons with Good Neighbours

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Thursday, June 19th

Artist: Josh Turner with Grace Asbury

Venue: Brown County Music Center

City: Nashville

JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration Live At The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion - Inside Getty Images loading...

Artist: Diana Krall

Venue: Lerner Theater

City: Elkhart

Opry 100: A Live Celebration, NBC Getty Images loading...

Artist: Clint Black

Venue: Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

City: Shipshewana

Friday, June 20th

2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Artist: Ashanti with Lil Kim, 112, Mya and more.

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis

The Isley Brothers coming to Indiana Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Artist: The Isley Brothers

Venue: Madame Walker Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Josh Turner

Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

City: Fort Wayne

Saturday, June 21st

Artist: Chicago

Venue: The Embassy Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

James Arthur coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: James Arthur

Venue: Holliday Park

City: Indianapolis

Artist: Jake Owen with Uncle Kracker

Venue: The FLEX at French Lick Resort

City: French Lick

Artist: Warrant with Firehouse

Venue: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

City: Hammond

Artist: Little River Band

Venue: Lawrenceburg Event Center

City: Lawrenceburg

Titan Of Twang: A Celebration Of Duane Eddy Getty Images loading...

Artist: Steve Earle

Venue: Paramount Theatre

City: Anderson

Sunday, June 22nd, 2025

Simple Minds coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Simple Minds with Modern English and Soft Cell

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Artist: Ryan Adams

Venue: Clyde Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Artist: Los Lonely Boys

Venue: Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

City: Fort Wayne

Thursday, June 26th

Artist: Aimee Mann

Venue: The Vogue Theatre

City: Indianapolis

Friday, June 27th

Artist: GloRilla with BossMan Dlow, Skilla Baby, Jacquees and more

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis

Saturday, June 28th

Keith Urban coming to Michigan and Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Keith Urban

Venue: Ruoff Music Center

City: Noblesville

Tommy James coming to Indiana Getty Images loading...

Artist: Tommy James & The Shondells

Venue: Foellinger Theatre

City: Fort Wayne

Sunday, June 29th

Artist: The Oak Ridge Boys

Venue: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

City: Indianapolis