Best Companies to Work For in Michigan in 2024

Looking for work? What are the best places to work in Michigan? We have a stellar list that might help you.

Zippia compiled a couple of very helpful lists using the following data,

We figured out the best companies to work for in Michigan using data on salaries, company financial health, and employee diversity.

10 Best Companies to Work For in Michigan

10. Flagstar Bank - 4.9 stars

Flagstar Banks is in the Finance Industry and has nearly 4,000 employees. Based out of Troy, Michigan, the company pulls in $1.7 billion annually. Flagstar's highest rating from Zippia was a 9.9 for Financial Performance.

9. Bronson Battle Creek Hospital - 4.9 stars

If you're looking for work in Southwest Michigan in the Healthcare Industry, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. Zippia gave this company a 9.9 rating for employee salaries.

8. FCA US LLC - 4.9 stars

Based out of Auburn Hills, this automotive company has 90,000 employees. This company received a 9.8 rating from Zippia for employee salaries.

7. Ally Financial - 4.9 stars

This financial company is based out of Detroit with nearly 9,000 employees. Ally received its highest rating (10) from Zippia in financial performance.

6. CMS Energy - 4.9 stars

CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan with just over 8,000 employees. CMS received a Zippia score of 9.9 for employee salaries.

5. Van Andel Institute - 4.9 stars

Looking for work in the Research and Development Services industry? This is a small company based out of Grand Rapids with only 350 employees. Zippia gave them a respectable 9.8 score with both performance and salaries.

4. Burroughs - 4.9 stars

Based out of Plymouth, Burroughs is an Information Technology and Services company with 1,500 employees. Salary, Diversity, and Performance all received a 9.8 Zippia score.

3. The Dow Chemical Company - 4.9 stars

This is a huge company based in Midland with 54,000 employees. Their annual revenue is a whopping $56.9 billion. They received a 9.9 score in Diversity and a 10 in Performance.

2. Hayman - 4.9 stars

Hayman is a property management company based out of Southfield with 600 employees. Hayman grabbed a 9.9 score for employee salaries.

1. Forward - 4.9 stars

Forward is an internet company based in Standish. This small company received a score of 10 out of 10 in both Diversity and Salary.

