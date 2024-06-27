Looking for a career change? Here's a list of the best companies in Kalamazoo to work for and why.

On average American adults change their careers 2-3 times in their lifetime. Making a big change isn't easy. One tool that may be helpful in a big life decision like a career change is a list of the best companies to work for in the area you live or want to live. Luckily, Zippia.com finds the best companies to work for in Kalamazoo every year,

We figured out the best companies to work for in Kalamazoo, MI, using data on salaries, company financial health, and employee diversity.

5 Best Companies to Work For in Kalamazoo in 2024

5. Kalsec - 4.5 stars

Kalsec's highest score is pay. The average employee salary at Kalsec is a little over $61,000 a year or $29.39 per hour.

4. Western Michigan University - 4.5 stars

WMU got high scores in salary and diversity. The average salary at Western is nearly $38,000.

3. Stryker - 4.8 stars

This company has locations all over the country with its headquarters in Kalamazoo. Stryker is the biggest company in Kalamazoo.

2. CLS - 4.8 stars

CLS scored very high (9.9 out of 10) in diversity. CLS also scores very high with an average salary of nearly $50,000 a year.

1. West Michigan Cancer Center - 4.8 stars

West Michigan Cancer Center has high scores down the board. Their highest scores are in average salary (10 out of 10) and financial performance (9.8 out of 10.) Employees at West Michigan Cancer Center make an average of $68,177.

