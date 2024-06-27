5 Best Companies to Work For in Kalamazoo

Canva

Looking for a career change? Here's a list of the best companies in Kalamazoo to work for and why.

On average American adults change their careers 2-3 times in their lifetime.  Making a big change isn't easy.  One tool that may be helpful in a big life decision like a career change is a list of the best companies to work for in the area you live or want to live.  Luckily, Zippia.com finds the best companies to work for in Kalamazoo every year,

We figured out the best companies to work for in Kalamazoo, MI, using data on salaries, company financial health, and employee diversity.

5 Best Companies to Work For in Kalamazoo in 2024

5. Kalsec - 4.5 stars

Kalsec's highest score is pay.  The average employee salary at Kalsec is a little over $61,000 a year or $29.39 per hour.

Google Street View
4. Western Michigan University - 4.5 stars

WMU got high scores in salary and diversity.  The average salary at Western is nearly $38,000.

Canva
3. Stryker - 4.8 stars

This company has locations all over the country with its headquarters in Kalamazoo.  Stryker is the biggest company in Kalamazoo.

Google Street View
2. CLS - 4.8 stars

CLS scored very high (9.9 out of 10) in diversity.  CLS also scores very high with an average salary of nearly $50,000 a year.

Google Street View
1. West Michigan Cancer Center - 4.8 stars

West Michigan Cancer Center has high scores down the board.  Their highest scores are in average salary (10 out of 10) and financial performance (9.8 out of 10.)  Employees at West Michigan Cancer Center make an average of $68,177.

Google Street View
Click here to get the full list of the 20 best Kalamazoo companies to work for in 2024.

Check out the best companies to work for in Michigan by clicking here.

