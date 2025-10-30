No matter which routes our families took to get here, somehow, we all wound up in The Hoosier State. Do you have someone in your family who meticulously documents your family tree? I do!

My mom is our unofficial genealogist in the family. I’m grateful she’s uncovered so much about our roots. Although, she does love to go on about relatives I’ve never met, will never meet, or didn't even know existed in the first place.

How common is your last name in Indiana? Check the list.

Don't get me wrong, when it comes to my own family tree, I'm curious to hear the story of how we got here. I can't help but wonder what my ancestors would think of this modern world in present-day America. They literally kicked a can for fun, while we have the whole world at our fingertips. What a time to be alive!

However, I simply have no patience for all the diligence and research tracing family linage involves. I just want someone to give me the highlights like one of my favorite shows, Finding Your Roots on PBS hosted by Henry Louis Gates Jr. In it, well-known celebrities are taken on a journey to discover the true nature of their family tree. Notable episodes include John Leguizamo learning of his family's ties to Spanish royalty and Sally Field discovering her family came over on the Mayflower.

Ancestry.com, one of the go-to sources on ancestry and genealogy, has compiled data revealing a list of the most common names across the U.S. by state. Where does your last name fall?

25 Most Common Last Names in Indiana Do you share the same last name as thousands of your fellow Hoosiers? Forebears looked at hundreds of names across the state and ranked them based on the number of people who have them. Take a look at the list below to see where (or if) your last name is on the list. Gallery Credit: Ryan O'Bryan

