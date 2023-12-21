What Michigan Customers Should Know About the Comcast Xfinity Data Breach

The hack reportedly happened back in October.

If it's not one thing, it's another! It seems like Michiganders were hit with a lot of scams and recalls this year. Most recently, take the Secret Santa gift exchange scam or the massive cantaloupe recall across the Midwest.

The point is, you can never let your guard down!

Just in time for "the most wonderful time of the year" Comcast Xfinity has issued a breach warning for its customers nationwide, including Michigan. Here's what we know about the latest Comcast Xfinity data breach:

How Many Customers Are Affected?

According to WWMT the personal information of nearly 35 million Comcast Xfinity customers was "maliciously accessed" in October.

Which Information Was Stolen?

The Michigan Attorney General's offices claims names and contact information, birthdates, security questions, the last 4 digits of social security numbers, and usernames and passwords may have been accessed-- that's some seriously sensitive information!

In an effort to further protect all customers Comcast has required all Xfinity customers to reset their passwords.

Does This Affect Me?

Comcast has been attempting to notify its customers through their official website, via email, and by media. Xfinity customers with questions about the breach are advised to call 888-799-2560.

The Michigan AG also advises customers to keep an eye on their credit reports and bank statements, watch out for phishing emails, and to change other passwords as a precautionary measure.

You can also file a complaint with the Michigan Attorney General's office here.

