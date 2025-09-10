College HUNKS Hosting Free Furniture Giveaway In Kalamazoo

One of the worst things in life is mving from one place to another. Whether you are packing up your entire house to move to a new home, packing your room up to move to and from college, or even just moving into a new office space, moving can be exhausting. The combination of the small, light, tedious objects and the large, heavy, back breaking objects, moving can quickly become annoying.

As a man, I've always dreaded having to move or having to help my friends and family move because it meant that I was going to be doing a max rep day at the gym. Although moving isn't hard, everybody wants to find a way to make things easier. That's why inventions like the Dolly exist to help move heavy objects but there are also business that will do all the heavy lifting for you.

Moving companies had to be one of the smartest business ideas as there will also be people and businesses moving or needing help loading/unlooading things. Also, many people would rather pay someone else to move them than to spend the time to move themselves. There are several different moving companies that all have the same premise, helping you move for a decent price.

Do You Need New Furniture? College HUNKS Is Giving Some Away For Free!

College HUNKS is one of the most notable moving companies in the United States as they have several locations in 38 states including Michigan and even a location in Alberta, Canada. College HUNKS is known for being one of the best moving companies that makes room for what really matters.

They have been operating in Kalamazoo for over a decade and host an annual give back event. This year, they are looking to help the community with some free furniture. WWMT via MSN reports:

Organizers said the event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is first come, first serve. Each vehicle will be limited to one item to ensure many families can benefit, and College HUNKS team members will be on site to assist with loading. Chad Jacob is inviting the community to his warehouse, located at 2927 Millcork St., on Saturday where couches, recliners, dining sets, desks, dressers, workout equipment, and more will be available -- free of charge.

Jacob, the owner of College HUNKS here in Kalamazoo says this is an important initative to him because he remembers not having furniture as a kid and having to make due with what they had while waiting for someone to donate useable furniture or find some on the side of the road.